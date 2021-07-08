ZooKeeper (ZOO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.29 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $34,305.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00123118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00163248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,733.69 or 1.00280125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.63 or 0.00945489 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 25,299,718 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.