ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells $2,181,657.12 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 40,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,181,657.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Jason Mironov sold 29,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $1,589,460.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Mironov sold 48,599 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $2,618,514.12.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 689,600 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $36,390,192.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Mironov sold 174,330 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $9,014,604.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $12,640,000.00.

Shares of ZI stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $51.86. 933,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 526.10. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.74.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after buying an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after buying an additional 2,382,485 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $76,548,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $65,407,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,989.0% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,210,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,206,000 after buying an additional 1,152,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.