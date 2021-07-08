Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 475 ($6.21). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 460 ($6.01), with a volume of 5,656 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTF shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 446.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of £223.66 million and a P/E ratio of 31.51.

In other Zotefoams news, insider Gary McGrath sold 15,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.23), for a total value of £74,488.32 ($97,319.47).

About Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

