Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $1,575,770.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total transaction of $1,543,570.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.98.

On Thursday, June 10th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $1,413,440.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total transaction of $1,352,890.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $1,319,080.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00.

Shares of ZS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,233. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.62. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.81 and a 1-year high of $231.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

