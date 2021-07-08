Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Position Increased by Cota Capital Management LLC

Cota Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,392 shares during the period. Zscaler comprises approximately 6.3% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cota Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Zscaler worth $28,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,715,000 after purchasing an additional 355,635 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 60.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.65.

Shares of ZS traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.68. 57,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of -129.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.81 and a 1-year high of $231.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total transaction of $374,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,869.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,971 shares of company stock worth $31,674,912. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

