Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Shares Down 5.2%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.85 and last traded at $36.99. Approximately 2,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 441,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

