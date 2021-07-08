Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZYME. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Zymeworks news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02. Zymeworks has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

