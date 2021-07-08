Zynecoin Price Tops $0.44 (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. Zynecoin has a market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $103,051.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zynecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001335 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zynecoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00057453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00019622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.67 or 0.00869017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00044364 BTC.

About Zynecoin

Zynecoin is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

