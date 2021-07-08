Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Mark J. Pincus Sells 1,267,924 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $14,111,994.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Zynga stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 15,872,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,104,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52.
Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.
About Zynga
Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.
