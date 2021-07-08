Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Phuong Y. Phillips Sells 2,480 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zynga stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,872,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,104,057. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

