$0.02 EPS Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. Diana Shipping reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%.

DSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diana Shipping by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

