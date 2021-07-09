-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The business’s revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 124,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $856,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 134,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

