$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. Eldorado Gold posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGO. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

EGO stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

