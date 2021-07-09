$0.14 EPS Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. Titan International posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 182.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 135.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWI traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $8.16. 2,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,332. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $502.90 million, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.