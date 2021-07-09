-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Beyond Air reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beyond Air.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million.

XAIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist started coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,040. The company has a market capitalization of $133.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $7.36.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Beyond Air by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Beyond Air by 29.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.