-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Analysts expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Beyond Air reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million.

XAIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist started coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,040. The company has a market capitalization of $133.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $7.36.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Beyond Air by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Beyond Air by 29.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.