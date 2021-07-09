$0.21 EPS Expected for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Retail Properties of America reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPAI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAI. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RPAI traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,056. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -573.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.