$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.45. JD.com reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC lowered their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,052 shares in the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after buying an additional 3,013,962 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.70. JD.com has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

