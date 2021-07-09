$0.44 EPS Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.48. Barnes Group reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of B traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,697. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

