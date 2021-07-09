0xBitcoin Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $3.18 million and $468,511.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00055407 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003125 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017988 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.74 or 0.00907491 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00089617 BTC.
0xBitcoin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “
0xBitcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
