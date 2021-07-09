0xBitcoin Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $3.18 million and $468,511.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0XBTC is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

