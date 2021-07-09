0xcert (ZXC) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $963,930.78 and approximately $3,242.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 0xcert

ZXC is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

