$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to post sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Garmin posted sales of $869.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $4.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Garmin stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. Garmin has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Garmin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Garmin by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

