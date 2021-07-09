$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.21. EnerSys reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $104.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 56,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,195,000 after buying an additional 52,353 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,949,000 after buying an additional 135,983 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 307.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

