$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.46. EastGroup Properties reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $5.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGP. Truist lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after buying an additional 26,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $168.47 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $115.31 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.