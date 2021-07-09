$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will report $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.36 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $566.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 248.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $8.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $8.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $13.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $161.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.68. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,469 shares of company stock worth $28,771,024 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

