$101.01 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report sales of $101.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.14 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $100.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $432.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.57 million to $445.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $444.44 million, with estimates ranging from $410.19 million to $475.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

