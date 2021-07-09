1,043,991 Shares in one (NYSE:AONE) Purchased by DSAM Partners London Ltd

DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in shares of one (NYSE:AONE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,043,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,100,000. ONE makes up approximately 2.2% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned approximately 3.88% of ONE at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in ONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $628,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in ONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,753,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,385,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

AONE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,669. one has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of ONE in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

one does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

