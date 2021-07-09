1060 Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 66,508 Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. Six Flags Entertainment comprises 4.1% of 1060 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 1060 Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Six Flags Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $14,663,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,200. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.77.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

