1060 Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 134,286 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000. Score Media and Gaming accounts for about 4.8% of 1060 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCR. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $23,892,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at $9,946,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at $4,857,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,763,000. Finally, Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,886,000.

SCR stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. 1,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,528. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.19.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 196.18% and a negative net margin of 280.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SCR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

