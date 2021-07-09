1060 Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

1060 Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group makes up approximately 6.5% of 1060 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 1060 Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $374,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 66,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 20,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,901 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $59.06. 3,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,112. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

