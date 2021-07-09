1060 Capital LLC Grows Position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

1060 Capital LLC raised its position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,786 shares during the period. Full House Resorts comprises 6.8% of 1060 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 1060 Capital LLC owned about 1.74% of Full House Resorts worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,045. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $299.83 million, a PE ratio of 435.50 and a beta of 2.12. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $11.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

