1060 Capital LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

1060 Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 57,800 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands comprises approximately 4.7% of 1060 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. 1060 Capital LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $41,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $116,229,000 after buying an additional 576,642 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 46.3% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,942,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,033,000 after purchasing an additional 614,694 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.06. 47,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.70. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

