1060 Capital LLC Has $4.77 Million Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

1060 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Monarch Casino & Resort accounts for 6.4% of 1060 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 1060 Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth approximately $9,044,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth approximately $9,214,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCRI. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

