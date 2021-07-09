1060 Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

1060 Capital LLC lowered its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts makes up approximately 2.5% of 1060 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. 1060 Capital LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,113. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.69.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

