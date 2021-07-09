1060 Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

1060 Capital LLC lessened its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 7.7% of 1060 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. 1060 Capital LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,157 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,220,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,153. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 3.18. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.35.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

