1060 Capital LLC Sells 168,565 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

1060 Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,565 shares during the quarter. DiamondRock Hospitality accounts for approximately 2.5% of 1060 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. 1060 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $7,824,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $9.30. 6,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,192. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.