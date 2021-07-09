111,228 Shares in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.18% of OceanFirst Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 61,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OCFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.97.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. Analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

