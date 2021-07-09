$12.54 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to post sales of $12.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.30 billion and the highest is $12.90 billion. NIKE reported sales of $10.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $49.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.93 billion to $51.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $54.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.79 billion to $55.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $10,527,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,727 shares of company stock valued at $32,524,172. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $160.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $161.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.