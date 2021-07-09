120,297 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.73. 254,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,038,341. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $226.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

