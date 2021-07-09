1,235,321 Shares in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Acquired by DSAM Partners London Ltd

DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,235,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,159,000. Constellium comprises about 3.4% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned about 0.88% of Constellium as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Constellium by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,073,000 after buying an additional 2,948,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Constellium by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after buying an additional 1,656,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,470,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Constellium by 37.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after buying an additional 932,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellium by 239.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,305,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after buying an additional 921,040 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,704. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

