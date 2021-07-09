12,386 Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Bought by Provenire Capital LLC

Provenire Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Ceridian HCM comprises 4.3% of Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDAY. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,602,457.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,459 shares of company stock valued at $569,511. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.83. The company had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,742. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -445.95 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.59.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.