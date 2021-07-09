125,488 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000. Bank of America makes up about 1.5% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,293,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,193,000 after buying an additional 34,240 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 504,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,514,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 866,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,530,000 after buying an additional 90,201 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.0% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,940,700. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $341.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.