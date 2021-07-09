138,425 Shares in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Purchased by 1060 Capital LLC

1060 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000. Golden Entertainment comprises about 4.7% of 1060 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 1060 Capital LLC owned 0.49% of Golden Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GDEN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Golden Entertainment stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 161,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $46.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.53.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

