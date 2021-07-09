$14.20 Million in Sales Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will report $14.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.50 million to $15.50 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $12.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $64.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $70.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $96.13 million, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $105.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SQNS shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $5.61 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $198.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth $81,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at about $4,639,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

