$147.77 Million in Sales Expected for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to report $147.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.30 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $149.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $583.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $581.10 million to $585.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $597.83 million, with estimates ranging from $585.30 million to $605.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMTL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $654.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

