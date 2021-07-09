148,525 Shares in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Purchased by Courage Capital Management LLC

Courage Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 148,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Osisko Gold Royalties accounts for 1.5% of Courage Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Courage Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Osisko Gold Royalties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OR shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. 2,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,276. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Osisko Gold Royalties’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

