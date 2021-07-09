14,856 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cummins by 66.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after buying an additional 246,135 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

CMI stock traded up $5.40 on Friday, hitting $242.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,219. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.30 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.