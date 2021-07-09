$15.55 Million in Sales Expected for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to post $15.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the lowest is $15.10 million. The ExOne reported sales of $11.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year sales of $70.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.77 million to $71.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $84.69 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $90.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on XONE. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The ExOne by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,676,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,948,000 after purchasing an additional 301,571 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,284,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after buying an additional 211,084 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 311,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 756.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 279,469 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The ExOne stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a market cap of $428.77 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.29. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

