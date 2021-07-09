150,000 Shares in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.39% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FWAA. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $2,500,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,366,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

