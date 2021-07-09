150,000 Shares in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) Acquired by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCAHU. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $3,039,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,850,000.

NASDAQ:LCAHU opened at $10.06 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

