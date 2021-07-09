155,367 Shares in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Acquired by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 155,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.39% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSTB opened at $9.95 on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

